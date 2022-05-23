STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3-day camp for ‘young scientists’ of UL Space Club

Young Science enthusiasts of the UL Space Club, Kozhikode, will be in the capital for a three-day space camp.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Young Science enthusiasts of the UL Space Club, Kozhikode, will be in the capital for a three-day space camp. The camp featuring astronomy, lab experiments, science presentations, discussions with experts and classes, will be held on May 23, 24 and 25. 

The camp aims at nurturing the interest of students in space science. The camp is organised by UL Space Club in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Space Sciences and Technology (IIST), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of Isro, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and amateur astronomers’ organisation AASTRO Kerala.

Along with these 17 budding scientists from Kozhikode, 15 students each selected from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts, who are gifted in space science and interested in space and science programmes, also will participate in the space camp. About 200 students from across the state and outside will participate in the event online also.

The main venue of the camp will be the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Kovalam. The students will pay full day visits to both the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) and IIST to interact with leading scientists and other experts and watch a rocket launch on May 25.

The camp will feature programmes and activities including a panel discussion by experts on ‘Skillsets Essential for Young Scientists’, Lecture on ‘Mathematical Inspirations in Space’, Lecture & Demo on Dark Light Photography, Sky Watch jointly with IIST, LPSC, Cusat and AASTRO Kerala Team, presentations by newly inducted students of the club, visit to labs, experiments and various sessions at IIST, Mangalyan show, visit to VSSC and watching a rocket launch.

The space aspirants are selected through an online interview and presentation, evaluating their abilities, achievements and interests from more than 200 applicants who responded to the announcement made through the space club website and social media.

UL Space Club is a venture started in 2016 by UL Foundation, the social responsibility initiative of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. The club seeks to nurture the interest of students in space science. ISRO Former ISRO Director E K Kutty leads the club. It is open to students from classes VIII to XII after they are selected through a public examination. At present, there are about 100 members who are actively participating in the events. Many more students are in affiliate groups. Of these, 17 Student Fellows are attending the camp. 

Everything is provided free of cost to the students at this club, which is comparable to the standards of the best space clubs in the US and elsewhere. The club members have gained a lot of recognition and experience, including being invited to a satellite launch at Sriharikota. The activities of the club are attended by people from Kozhikode and outside.

