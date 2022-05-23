STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man decides to remarry, son vandalises house in protest

A 55-year-old man on Sunday complained to the Kattakada police that his son, along with four friends, vandalised his house after learning of his decision to remarry.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 55-year-old man on Sunday complained to the Kattakada police that his son, along with four friends, vandalised his house after learning of his decision to remarry. The attack took place at the house of Manoharan, a Kattakada resident, on Saturday, a police officer confirmed.

According to the complaint, Manoharan’s 30-year-old son, Sanalkumar, and his friends were behind the incident. He also alleged that `45,000, clothes and five country chickens were stolen from the house. The assailants broke down the back door to enter the house, and also smashed the windows, the complaint said.
Manoharan has been living alone after the death of his wife.

He said that his son and daughter were given their due of the family property earlier, and that the house and the attached property were the result of his hard work. Manoharan said that after the death of his wife, there was no one to look after his affairs and that was why he expressed his desire to remarry. 

Both parties were summoned to the police station on Monday. “Since the issue is between father and son, we will first provide space for talks. If they reach a compromise, no case will be registered. If they want to continue with the case, we will take further action,” the officer said.

