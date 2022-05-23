Police give HOPE to school dropouts

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Hope’ scheme initiated by the state police to help school dropouts by providing them free further education has entered the fifth year. Police have invited applications from interested students to register themselves with police stations concerned or on 9497900200 before June 5. The training is conducted in respective districts for those below 18 who are unable to complete their studies.

HOPE — Helping Others Promote Education — a special project of the state police initiated in 2017 was meant to help out school dropouts or students who land in police custody due to unlawful acts. It was conceived after an analysis of the background of juveniles in police custody found that their social conditions prompted them to engage in criminal activities.

“Every year, around 120 to 200 students are being trained under the watchful eyes of state police to prevent them from engaging in criminal activities. The project is a success as many students are joining in. The circle inspectors and expert teachers are taking classes for the students. Mentoring and motivational training are also a part of HOPE project. Students will have the opportunity to take several vocational and skill development courses,” said ADGP (Headquarters)Manoj Abraham.

Teachers pointed out that majority of students at the school level who failed were in the throes of social issues or suffered from learning disabilities. Under the project, vulnerable students are identified with the help of community policing, NGOs and school authorities. They receive counselling and training from experts. It was observed that some of the students displayed suicidal tendencies.

“Many students who drop out from school due to learning difficulties and adverse life circumstances, get hooked to drugs. This further complicates their life. They may also get involved in criminal activities and may end up in care homes and jails. Activities like HOPE definitely help identify the problems which lead to scholastic backwardness and address them specifically, thereby offering positive career guidance,” said Thiruvananthapuram MCH psychiatrist Arun B Nair.

IG P Vijayan, who championed the Student Police Cadet programme, is also the nodal officer of the HOPE project. The success of the project was a motivation to strengthen it further and bring more vulnerable children back to the mainstream.

Retired teachers, volunteers and even police officials with teaching experience engage these students. During the last academic year, special audio-visual materials were also provided to the students during the lockdown. Classes are conducted at designated learning centres, some of which are held even at police stations.