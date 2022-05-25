STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man climbs atop electric post, dies

A 51-year-old man was electrocuted after he climbed atop an electric post under the influence of alcohol and came in contact with a 11 KV electric line on Tuesday. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 51-year-old man was electrocuted after he climbed atop an electric post under the influence of alcohol and came in contact with a 11 KV electric line on Tuesday. The deceased is Stanley, a Chakkipara resident near Aryanad. According to police, the incident took place around 9am at Chakkipara. The police said Stanley is a regular boozer and had some mental issues and suicidal tendencies. 

On Tuesday morning, he had an argument with his sister who lives nearby. He then threatened to commit suicide, climbed the post easily since it had steps and touched the electric line. He leaves behind his son Ajith.

