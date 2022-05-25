Rectification work begins on approach road at MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Before opening to the public, a portion of the approach road of the recently completed flyover which passes through the Medical College campus caved in following heavy rain last week. The flyover which was constructed at a cost of Rs 18.06 crore was to be inaugurated in May second week. Sources said the soil under the approach road was swept away in the rain which resulted in the road caving in. However, the contractor, Infrastructure Kerala (Inkel) Ltd, has started work to rectify it by re-tarring the portion after strengthening the foundation.

According to a top official of Inkel, there is no damage to the road and it is an ongoing work. “Due to heavy rain, a portion of soil in a particular area was swept away. The work was not completed in that area. Moreover, it is on the approach road where four roads meet. In the rain, water accumulated at the place. The works are going on and it will be completed after the rain. So the flyover has not collapsed as reported by a section of the media. The road and the retaining walls are intact. Even a KIIFB official inspected the place and confirmed it, “ the official said.

He said only two days of work is pending and it will be completed soon so as to ensure the inauguration soon. The new flyover will extend from near the PMR and Men’s Hostel at Medical College Junction to the front portion of the Sree Chitra Institute. There is also a 96-m approach road. The width of the flyover is 12 m. The motorway is 7.05 m and the walkway is 4.05 m wide.

This will help people reach the emergency department and the hospital through the main gate without any hassles. Further, institutions like SAT Hospital, Nursing College, SSB, Sree Chitra, RCC, Medical College, Principal’s Office, CDC, and PIPMS can be reached without major hassles.The flyover is a part of the first phase of comprehensive master plan for the facelift of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The first phase includes development of roads leading to the medical college, besides those on the campus.Inkel is executing the ambitious Rs 717-crore project to make the medical college a centre of excellence. The project was envisaged by the state government in 2018, with KIIFB funding. The project is being executed at Rs 33.48 crore.