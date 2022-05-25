STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rectification work begins on approach road at MCH

D18.06-crore flyover was to be inaugurated in May second week | Contractor re-tars portion after strengthening the foundation

Published: 25th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The portion of the flyover’s approach road that caved in near Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital following heavy rain | B P Deepu 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Before opening to the public, a portion of the approach road of the recently completed flyover which passes through the Medical College campus caved in following heavy rain last week. The flyover which was constructed at a cost of Rs 18.06 crore was to be inaugurated in May second week. Sources said the soil under the approach road was swept away in the rain which resulted in the road caving in. However, the contractor, Infrastructure Kerala (Inkel) Ltd, has started work to rectify it by re-tarring the portion after strengthening the foundation. 

According to a top official of Inkel, there is no damage to the road and it is an ongoing work. “Due to heavy rain, a portion of soil in a particular area was swept away. The work was not completed in that area. Moreover, it is on the approach road where four roads meet. In the rain, water accumulated at the place. The works are going on and it will be completed after the rain. So the flyover has not collapsed as reported by a section of the media. The road and the retaining walls are intact. Even a KIIFB official inspected the place and confirmed it, “ the official said.    

He said only two days of work is pending and it will be completed soon so as to ensure the inauguration soon. The new flyover will extend from near the PMR and Men’s Hostel at Medical College Junction to the front portion of the Sree Chitra Institute. There is also a 96-m approach road. The width of the flyover is 12 m. The motorway is 7.05 m and the walkway is 4.05 m wide.

This will help people reach the emergency department and the hospital through the main gate without any hassles. Further, institutions like SAT Hospital, Nursing College, SSB, Sree Chitra, RCC, Medical College, Principal’s Office, CDC, and PIPMS can be reached without major hassles.The flyover is a part of the first phase of comprehensive master plan for the facelift of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The first phase includes development of roads leading to the medical college, besides those on the campus.Inkel is executing the ambitious Rs 717-crore project to make the medical college a centre of excellence. The project was envisaged by the state government in 2018, with KIIFB funding. The project is being executed at Rs 33.48 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp