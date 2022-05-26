Covid vaccination drive for children till May 28

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3,880 children were administered Covid vaccine on the first day of the three-day vaccination drive by the health department. The newly vaccinated include 864 children in the 15 to 17 age group and 3,016 children in the 12 to 14 age group.

“Many centres did not function completely on Wednesday as it was regular immunisation day. So the Covid vaccination drive will continue till May 28,” said Health Minister Veena George. She said parents should take the lead in getting their children vaccinated as the state has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

The vaccination will be available for all children in the age group of 12 to 17. It will be held in association with schools, residents’ associations and voluntary organisations. Students can register for vaccination at the CoWIN portal or reach the vaccination centres for spot registration.