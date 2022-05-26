STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid vaccination drive for children till May 28

The vaccination will be available for all children in the age group of 12 to 17.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3,880 children were administered Covid vaccine on the first day of the three-day vaccination drive by the health department. The newly vaccinated include 864 children in the 15 to 17 age group and 3,016 children in the 12 to 14 age group. 

“Many centres did not function completely on Wednesday as it was regular immunisation day. So the Covid vaccination drive will continue till May 28,” said Health Minister Veena George. She said parents should take the lead in getting their children vaccinated as the state has not fully recovered from the pandemic. 

The vaccination will be available for all children in the age group of 12 to 17. It will be held in association with schools, residents’ associations and voluntary organisations. Students can register for vaccination at the CoWIN portal or reach the vaccination centres for spot registration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp