Kerala University publishes results of degree exams in record time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has published results of degree examinations in record time of one month and two days. The success rate for various streams are: BA (90.68%), BCom (93.31%) and BSc (96.46%). The sixth semester degree exams ended on April 22. The valuation was held at the university headquarters and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Inflationary concerns may delay GST rate rationalisation: Sources
Neeraj to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI
'There is no other option': Sharad Pawar bats for caste census
Twenty BJP leaders in Bengal's Jalpaiguri resign from posts, allege irregularities in local panel formation
NCW seeks explanation from Rajasthan Police on delay in filing FIR against Congress MLA
Plea against 'Talaq-e-Hasan': SC refuses to accord urgent hearing