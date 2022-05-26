STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala University publishes results of degree exams in record time

The valuation was held at the university headquarters and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:56 AM

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has published results of degree examinations in record time of one month and two days.  The success rate for various streams are: BA (90.68%), BCom (93.31%) and BSc (96.46%). The sixth semester degree exams ended on April 22. The valuation was held at the university headquarters and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts. 

