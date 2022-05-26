Kerala University publishes results of degree exams in record time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has published results of degree examinations in record time of one month and two days. The success rate for various streams are: BA (90.68%), BCom (93.31%) and BSc (96.46%). The sixth semester degree exams ended on April 22. The valuation was held at the university headquarters and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.