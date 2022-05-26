Latest signalling system for SilverLine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed SilverLine semi high speed rail project will have ETCS level 2 signalling system. One of the most latest technology signalling systems with the highest level of security, the European Train Control System (ETCS) is part of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), said K Rail Corporation.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, K Rail said Absolute and Automatic Signalling System which has ETCS is currently part of some sectors of Indian Railways. The SilverLine will have a higher version of the same - Automatic Train Operation over ETCS Level 2.

Since high speed and semi high speed trains operate at a speed of 50-100 metres per second, it would be difficult for the engine driver to operate the same with the help of colour light signals. The signal system proposed in SilverLine will have cab signalling system within the train.

