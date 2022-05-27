A home for elders, by elders

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sayahna Santhwam, a trust formed by a group of senior citizens, launched its initiative Celestial City, a co-living space for elders, at Manikyapuram in Nedumangad. The trust, which comprises of retired college teachers, created a new home for them to spend the rest of their lives with friends. The apartment complex spread in three acres will be officially inaugurated on May 31. It was constructed as an elderly-friendly co-living space with funds raised from senior citizens.

“The space would help many, especially those left alone in their old age,” says Dr M R Sundarsanakumar, academic consultant at SCERT and former principal of MG College, who is also one of the beneficiaries of the project.He says, “The idea was born in 2017. Even when the pandemic hit the state, the construction progressed. Now, the studio apartments are ready to occupy,” he says.

Santhwam acted as the backbone of the project. “We have spent three decades together in our professional lives. Now, when we start our social life after retirement, we all wish to lead it together under one roof,” says Sundarsanakumar.According to him, the building has 24 studio apartments. Men above 60 years and women above 55 can be the beneficiaries.

The space will have a common kitchen, dining hall, recreation space, organic farming facility and a library. “It is not an old age home. We will not lead a passive life. Rather, we plan to be active with academic and cultural engagements.

The space will eliminate loneliness that comes with old age. It was evident more during lockdown. I think Celestial City will benefit single elderly individuals who find it difficult to live alone. There will also be special care for those who need it,” says Sundarsanakumar, who is also one of the board members of the trust.Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the project on May 31 and MLA G Stephan will preside over the function.