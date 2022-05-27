STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man arrested for cheating job aspirants

As many as 28 people, who were conned by the accused, have given their statements against Kumar. 

Published: 27th May 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old man, who impersonated as a Central government employee and swindled lakhs of rupees from job aspirants after giving them fake job assurances in the VSSC, was arrested by the Valiyamala police on Thursday.

The police said Anil Kumar, a resident of Kurupuzha, had swindled job-seekers by claiming that he had contacts in various government institutions, including the VSSC. He told them that there were 750 vacancies in various VSSC centres and assured them that he can give them placements with the help of the head of the recruitment board.

Several people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts were conned by the accused. Police registered a case against Kumar based on the complaint by a senior VSSC official. As many as 28 people, who were conned by the accused, have given their statements against Kumar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp