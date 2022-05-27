Man arrested for cheating job aspirants

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old man, who impersonated as a Central government employee and swindled lakhs of rupees from job aspirants after giving them fake job assurances in the VSSC, was arrested by the Valiyamala police on Thursday.

The police said Anil Kumar, a resident of Kurupuzha, had swindled job-seekers by claiming that he had contacts in various government institutions, including the VSSC. He told them that there were 750 vacancies in various VSSC centres and assured them that he can give them placements with the help of the head of the recruitment board.

Several people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts were conned by the accused. Police registered a case against Kumar based on the complaint by a senior VSSC official. As many as 28 people, who were conned by the accused, have given their statements against Kumar.