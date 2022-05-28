STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO’s YUVIKA to conclude Sunday

ISRO’s ‘YUVIKA’ (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) programme for talented ninth standard school students of the country will conclude on Sunday.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Participants of ISRO’s Yuvika programme with chairman S Somanath | Express

Participants of ISRO’s Yuvika programme with chairman S Somanath | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO’s ‘YUVIKA’ (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) programme for talented ninth standard school students of the country will conclude on Sunday.

The aim of the programme is to instill in the select group of students an urge for pursuing careers in science and technology and to give them a glimpse of the Indian space programme.

In April, ISRO had asked students to apply for the programme. A rigorous selection process followed in which weightage was given to school exam marks, participation in events of significance, membership in voluntary service schemes such as NSS, NCC and also for the marks secured in an online quiz. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp