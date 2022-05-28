ISRO’s YUVIKA to conclude Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO’s ‘YUVIKA’ (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) programme for talented ninth standard school students of the country will conclude on Sunday.

The aim of the programme is to instill in the select group of students an urge for pursuing careers in science and technology and to give them a glimpse of the Indian space programme.

In April, ISRO had asked students to apply for the programme. A rigorous selection process followed in which weightage was given to school exam marks, participation in events of significance, membership in voluntary service schemes such as NSS, NCC and also for the marks secured in an online quiz.