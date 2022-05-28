Kerala University set to get Rs 150 crore infrastructure boost 

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High-end research facilities in the University of Kerala are set to get a shot in the arm with the implementation of a Rs 150- crore development project funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

In the first phase, the university will procure a high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM) worth Rs 24 crore for nanotechnology research. It also plans to procure latest scientific equipment worth Rs 43 crore. These will become the key additions to the varsity’s Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation (CLIF).

The laboratory was established in 2016 as SIIC (Sophisticated Instrumentation and Computation Centre). It receives support from Department of Science & Technology (DST) under the Central government. Several high end and sophisticated instruments were added to the facility in the past with the support of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), state government and KIIFB.

It is the largest facilitation centres in the state and supports research activities of various departments under the University of Kerala and research institutions in the state. In the second phase, the university will acquire more sophisticated equipment worth Rs 14 crore. “The procurement of the latest HRTEM with the highest resolution will promote internal research in the university and is very useful for other scientific and research organistaions that utilise the facility,” said Subodh G, Joint Director, CLIF.

The development project is being planned under the supervision of university Syndicate members K H Babujan, who is the convener of the Finance Committee, and S Nazeeb, the convener of the Academic and Research Committee. Faculty members K S Chandrasekhar and Sam Solomon will coordinate the development works.

Infrastructure development

As part of development of infrastructure facilities in the university, H52 crore has been earmarked in the first phase. The works include construction of a two-storey scientific research centre of international standards on the Kariavattom campus. The Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) is coordinating between KIIFB and the university to execute various works under the project. Two hostels with modern facilities will also come up as part of the project. The hostels can accommodate 130 boys and 168 girls. A Greek-model amphitheatre that can seat around 1,000 spectators will be built as part of the project, a university official said. Also in the pipeline are a four-storey academic block for the proposed Kerala Studies Department and new generation courses. This will be completed in the second phase along with addition of more storeys to the men’s and women’s hostels.

PROMOTING RESEARCH

Key research equipment to be procured

Phase 1

High resolution transmission electron microscope (300 KV): Rs 24.09 cr

Scanning tunneling microscope: Rs 7.50 cr

X-Ray diffractometer: Rs 2.62 cr

Circular dichroism spectrometer: Rs 2.19 cr

Bench top In-vivo animal imaging system: Rs 2.01 cr

Phase 2