Nellanad to be litigation-free panchayat 

Former chief secretary and Institute of Management in Government (IMG) director K Jayakumar inaugurated the legal awareness classes held at Mar Gregorios College.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In collaboration with Mar Gregorios College of Law and Nellanad grama panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and KILA, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday launched ‘Niyama Mitra 2022’ to make Nellanad grama panchayat litigation free.  

Former chief secretary and Institute of Management in Government (IMG) director K Jayakumar inaugurated the legal awareness classes held at Mar Gregorios College. Thiruvananthapuram DLSA secretary and Sub Judge K Vidyadharan delivered the keynote address. 

College director Fr Koshy Isaac Punnamoottil, principal John P C, Nellanad panchayat president Beena Radhakrishnan, vice-president Keezhaikonam Soman, standing committee chairman Sudheer, Legal Aid Clinic coordinators of the college, District Judge M V George and  Usha Kumari also spoke on the occasion.

