Police seek legal opinion on moving Kerala HC for PC George’s bail cancellation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has decided to seek legal opinion on whether to approach the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to former legislator PC George in the wake of him refusing to turn up for questioning on Sunday. In his reply to the police notice summoning him for questioning, George said he had medical issues and hence could not travel to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

However, George turned up at the election campaign of the NDA candidate in Thrikkakara on Sunday prompting the police officials to explore legal options against George. Fort Assistant Commissioner S Shaji said though medical reason was cited by George for ignoring the police notice, he had travelled to Ernakulam the same day.

“He had replied to our notice and cited health issue as one of the reasons for not being able to turn up for questioning. However, he had travelled to Ernakulam. That’s something odd and we are checking about it,” Shaji said.

George was granted bail by the High Court after he was arrested by the Fort police on Wednesday in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case. He was arrested for violating the bail condition set by the magistrate court on May 1.