STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police seek legal opinion on moving Kerala HC for PC George’s bail cancellation

George was granted bail by the High Court after he was arrested by the Fort police on Wednesday  in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

PC George ( File Photo |EPS)

PC George (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has decided to seek legal opinion on whether to approach the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to former legislator PC George in the wake of him refusing to turn up for questioning on Sunday. In his reply to the police notice summoning him for questioning, George said he had medical issues and hence could not travel to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. 

However, George turned up at the election campaign of the NDA candidate in Thrikkakara on Sunday prompting the police officials to explore legal options against George. Fort Assistant Commissioner S Shaji said though medical reason was cited by George for ignoring the police notice, he had travelled to Ernakulam the same day. 

“He had replied to our notice and cited health issue as one of the reasons for not being able to turn up for questioning. However, he had travelled to Ernakulam. That’s something odd and we are checking about it,” Shaji said.

George was granted bail by the High Court after he was arrested by the Fort police on Wednesday  in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case. He was arrested for violating the bail condition set by the magistrate court on  May 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PC George Kerala High Court hate speech
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp