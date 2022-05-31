STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poultry waste dumping on sides of NH-66 bypass continues unchecked

Absence of streetlights and CCTV cameras allows waste dumpers to get away

Published: 31st May 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

NHAI workers removing poultry waste from the NH-66 bypass at Muttathara.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The open dumping of waste into drains lining both sides of the NH 66 bypass from Akkulam to Chackai and Muttathara to Mukkola near Kovalam has emerged as a major threat to public health. A source said that the garbage in large plastic bags is dumped by those, who arrive in trucks, cars and even motorcycles. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took the initiative to remove the garbage, the corporation is doing nothing and the squad under the civic body has remained inert for some time. A four-member squad deployed by the corporation earlier to nail the offenders at night was meant to tackle the menace. 

“We have been removing the waste since NHAI is maintaining the roads. But, it is the major responsibility of the corporation to remove the garbage. However, more garbage is dumped after we remove it. We had to mobilise several workers just for this job. The local self-government authorities should initiate action. Recently, we had to use 120 trucks for removing garbage, which was dumped in the underpass near Akkulam bridge. The underpass is now used for people returning from Lulu Mall. Similarly, dumping of poultry waste is a regular affair at Muttathara. So, I urge the corporation to ensure a proper mechanism for waste-dumping and to catch these fellows,” said NHAI project director P Pradeep.

The absence of streetlight and CCTV coverage allow the waste dumpers to get away. Local residents said that there has been total indifference from those, who ought to take action in this regard. Though the NHAI has been cleaning up the roads and drainage systems, there is no letup in open dumping of waste.“I happened to see a person throwing waste from his car recently. But, I was unable to pick out the car’s number in the darkness. The waste dumped in drains spills over to the service road and the main road when it rains. It also becomes a major public nuisance,” said Muttathara resident Praveen S K.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said that the surveillance of night squad will be intensified and stringent action initiated against the errant motorists. “Our squad used to keep tabs on such activities. But, the offenders continue to dump waste. However, we will intensify patrols on  the NH bypass. In addition, the NHAI should ensure that the drains are covered,” a senior corporation official told TNIE.

