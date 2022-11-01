Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala police to conduct audit of CCTV cameras in state

The details of police cameras, the places they are installed, the status of its functioning etc will be entered in the register.

Published: 01st November 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The police have decided to conduct elaborate auditing of the CCTV cameras installed in public places and major centres which are not under CCTV surveillance will be identified. These spots will be brought under CCTV surveillance in a phased manner with the help of various government agencies and departments. The decision was taken after the police failed to make a breakthrough in many sensational cases owing to lack of vivid CCTV footage.

The probes pertaining to attack on AKG Centre and the recent sexual assault on a lady doctor outside the Museum compound in Thiruvananthapuram had suffered hiccups due to the lack of proper CCTV visuals. As per the directives issued by state police chief Anil Kant, the district police chiefs have been asked to prepare an inventory of the cameras installed by the government departments in their limits.

The details of police cameras, the places they are installed, the status of its functioning etc will be entered in the register. In case of the police cameras, those which are not functioning will be specifically noted and the reason for that will be sought from the officials concerned. The District Crime Records Bureau, the district police control room and the individual police stations will keep the details of the cameras that are collected from the grassroots. Apart from the police cameras, the cameras installed by various other government departments will also be audited.

The local police stations will collect details of the public and private CCTV cameras installed in their limits. The police officers have long been complaining of lack of CCTV cameras hindering the crime investigation. In Thiruvananthapuram city police limits alone, one-third of the police cameras are not functioning. Sources said a similar situation exists throughout the state. “The police during their investigations have to depend on private cameras rather than police cameras. Many of the police cameras are outdated, while maintenance work of the faulty cameras rarely takes place due to issues in the annual maintenance contract,” said a senior officer. To address the situation, the department has decided to initiate swift measures to carry out the maintenance work of the cameras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police CCTV AKG Centre
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp