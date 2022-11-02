Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KMRL to prepare plan to identify suitable metro rail model in Thiruvananthapuram

Though a light metro was proposed, we will implement the model separately for both cities.

Kochi metro

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has initiated steps to prepare the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to identify the suitable model for the proposed metro rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. KMRL MD Loknath Behera has written to the district administrations and mayors of both cities seeking support and assistance in completing the project.

Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd has been tasked with preparing the CMP and the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) for the project. “The KMRL has not finalised what could be the metro model in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Though a light metro was proposed, we will implement the model separately for both cities. We are making a comprehensive plan for the project, which is foreseen to be a reality in the next five years,” Behera told TNIE.

The preparation of the CMP is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023. The KMRL aims to prepare the AAR within one month after getting approval for the CMP. Meanwhile, the tender for the construction of the Sreekaryam flyover will be invited soon, said KMRL officials.

