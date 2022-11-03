Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to reimburse patent cost to startups, student entrepreneurs

“This is a highly rewarding scheme that will motivate and encourage startups and student entrepreneurs in Kerala’s robust ecosystem.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:16 AM

Kerala Startup Mission
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come up with a new scheme to reimburse the cost incurred by startups and students for obtaining national and international patents for their inventions. The scheme is to encourage innovation and recognise the value and capabilities of intellectual property and technological innovations in Kerala. 

Under the scheme implemented through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the government will reimburse up to Rs 2 lakh for startups and students securing national patents and up to Rs 10 lakh for those bagging international patents.

KSUM, the government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, has invited applications from eligible startups and student innovators under the scheme named ‘Patent Support Scheme’. “This is a highly rewarding scheme that will motivate and encourage startups and student entrepreneurs in Kerala’s robust ecosystem.

This comes as a big support, especially for early-stage startups which have developed unique products and are planning to secure patents for their market launch and scaling up,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika. The scheme, which aims to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by taking advantage of excellent facilities and support available in the state, will cover all patent applications filed through registered patent attorneys after November 9, 2015.

Eligible startups and student innovators can submit online applications via the KSUM portal. Registration will be open on all days. Applications received before the 20th of every month will be processed that month itself, and those received after 20th will be carried forward to the next month for processing. For more details, visit patent@startupmission.in

