Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The rhythm of mystic philosophies

The duo showcased a lineup of five pieces in the Bharatanatyam repertoire, composed and choreographed by their gurus, Dr Ratheesh Babu and V Krishnamoorthi.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pic | b p deepu

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The walls of Ganesham auditorium resonated with the rhythms of chilanka of dancers, Bhadra Sinha and Gayathri Sharma on Wednesday evening. The Delhi-based Bharatanatyam dancers engrossed the crowd with graceful movements mixed with abhinayas at the Prampara segment of the ongoing Soorya Dance and Music Festival.  

The duo showcased a lineup of five pieces in the Bharatanatyam repertoire, composed and choreographed by their gurus, Dr Ratheesh Babu and V Krishnamoorthi. The classical presentation started with a keerthanam, worshipping Shiva and Vishnu. Then, they moved into varnam, an invocation of Ayyappa. 

The end of the recital was a celebration of Shakthi and Shiva that conveyed the real meaning of Ardhanareeshwara to the spectators. The piece was based on the Ardhanarishwara Stotram by Sri Adi Shankaracharya which describes the beauty and strength of both the male and female energies, says Gayathri Sharma who donned the role of Shakthi.

“We as artists are passionate about taking Bharatanatyam to places. Also to retain the essence of this art form, we need performances that would connect with present-day audiences. But that said, the current social issues, including gender equality, are also philosophically narrated in our mythology and Ardhanareeshwara is about it. So we are researching such philosophies, which are still relevant, through Bharatanatyam,” says Bhadra Sinha, who is also a journalist by profession. 

The dancers who were well-versed in classical dance from a young age took a break two decades ago due to their personal and professional lives. With an equal passion to perform more, Gayathri and Bhadra resumed Bharatanatyam in 2015. “We started duet productions in 2019 through our artists’ collective, Kalakrithi Arts based in Delhi,” says Bhadra.

Gayathri says they had tweaked the traditional composition with Hindi and English monologues and poetry. “Being women, the element of gender equality come into the productions consciously. May it be in the family or profession, the need of a woman must be understood in society,” Gayathri says.

It was an honour to perform before the culturally and artistically rich crowd here. It gives us the confidence to perform on more stages,” concludes Gayathri, who is a corporate professional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp