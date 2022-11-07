Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has best startup ecosystem in country: Minister P Rajeeve

“The government puts forward the ‘Work from Kerala’ idea as the state has a pleasant milieu for IT industry and other sectors.

Published: 07th November 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve speaking at the launch of the first outlet of VendnGo in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, VendnGo co-founder Kiran Karunakaran, Versicles Tech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has the best startup ecosystem in the country, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He was speaking during the launch of the first outlet of VendnGo, a virtual food court promoted by Versicles Technologies, on Saturday. 

“The startups coming up in the country will find the state as the most conducive place to enter and flourish. Kerala facilitates hassle-free entry for startups, which is underscored by the significant presence of big global IT companies,” he said. 

Rajeeve said an interaction with Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) at the recent Defence Expo revealed that Kerala is the only place where companies can come with their products straightaway, whereas a formal submission of brochures and posters is initially required in other states.
VendnGo is a pioneering micro-commerce platform that allows customers to order their food from multiple restaurants in a single order and have it delivered to a kiosk pickup location or at their doorstep.

The startup commences its operations with the launch of its first outlet at Mall of Travancore. Noting that a whirlwind of change is happening in Kerala’s IT sector, Rajeeve said Cognizance Technologies opened its 1.5 lakh sq/ft facility in Kochi, Tata Elxsi has 50% workforce in Kerala, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is setting up a 36-acre campus near Infopark at Kakkanad.

“The government puts forward the ‘Work from Kerala’ idea as the state has a pleasant milieu for IT industry and other sectors. We have limitations in terms of land so we must focus on startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which have immense possibilities,” he said. 

Rajeeve said this financial year is being observed as ‘Entrepreneurship Year’ with the goal of creating 1,00,000 MSMEs across the state. “In the first seven months itself, we have crossed 80,000 MSMEs while normally the annual average is 10,000,” he said. The minister added that MSME clinics have been set up in every district for providing consultation to youngsters, who come up with new ideas. 

In his address, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) CEO Anoop Ambika said the kiosks of VendnGo have possibilities far beyond ordering multiple things and can become a centralised vending mall. VendnGo co-founder Kiran Karunakaran said the venture was born out of the motivation that something has to be given back to the state. “We wanted to have a mechanism to offer some societal good. In each VendnGo location, we can create at least five direct jobs and 10 indirect jobs. We are also planning to set up outlets outside the state,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
startup Kerala IESA
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp