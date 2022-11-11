Museum, Parassala SHOs among 53 transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has effected the transfer of 53 inspectors/station house officers across the state, including those of the Museum and Parassala stations. Parassala Inspector Hemanth Kumar has been transferred to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He had drawn flak for the inept handling of the Sharon Raj murder case.

The SHO had maintained that there was nothing unnatural in the death of the 23-year-old and his friend Greeshma, who was later arrested by the crime branch, had no role in the murder. However, the case turned on its head after Sharon’s family strongly took up the case and even released WhatsApp chats to highlight the role of Greeshma in Sharon’s death.

Museum Inspector Dharmajith P S has been transferred as SHO of Anchalummodu station in Kollam. He had come under fire for his alleged inept handling of the molestation case of a female doctor near the Museum compound.

