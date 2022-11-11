Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protest against mayor Arya Rajendran continues

Published: 11th November 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Police lathi charging Yuva Morcha workers who tried to enter the city corporation premises during their protest against the mayor in connection with the letter row. (Phot | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests against Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter row continued on Thursday. UDF and the BJP councillors protested in and outside the corporation office demanding the mayor’s resignation. Youth Congress workers barged into the chamber of the mayor, while Mahila Congress activists took out a protest march towards the corporation office. The BJP councillors too registered a strong protest inside the corporation office.

The police, meanwhile, resorted to lathicharge to disperse the Yuva Morcha workers who entered the corporation office compound by scaling the fence. The police also threw grenades and teargas canisters to disperse the protestors.

During the Mahila Congress march, the agitators had a stand-off with the police, who tried to block them from reaching the corporation office. In the melee, Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather sustained mild injuries and had to be hospitalised. The Youth Congress workers, meanwhile, barged into the chamber of the mayor.

Comments

