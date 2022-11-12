Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF govt doesn’t need lessons from Centre on welfare funding: Pinarayi

Do not threaten us,” he added. Pinarayi alleged that the Centre had a partisan approach towards states.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said his government doesn’t need lessons from the Centre on welfare spending. He said the LDF government does not fear the Centre’s ‘threat’ in this regard. The chief minister was responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s remarks at a public function in the state capital recently. She had criticised the “indiscriminate borrowing by the state”.

“She said welfare activities require the Union government’s sanction. Kerala does not follow the Centre’s policy on welfare activities. The Centre is interested in ensuring the welfare of corporates. The state does not think that the welfare of corporates is everything,” he said while inaugurating the new Treasury Headquarters in the capital.   

“The state government is trying to ensure the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and workers. For that, the state does not require your permission. Do not threaten us,” he added. Pinarayi alleged that the Centre had a partisan approach towards states. “It creates fiscal difficulties for states. It grants funds in excess and supports states of its choice and denies eligible rights of the ones they do not like. This practice does not fit in the federal setup. The state had several bad experiences. It is yet to get an AIMS. The Centre should not claim exclusive rights over the money collected from states through different sources,” the chief minister said.

He also criticised the Centre’s restrictions on borrowings by state governments. “Borrowing is inevitable to meet the demands of any government. The Centre’s foreign debt is Rs 49 lakh crore, of which Rs 3.60 lakh crore was made this year alone,” he said.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who presided over the function, said the Centre was not allowing states to make borrowings to source funds for supporting the people.

He said the Treasury is helping the government in liquidity management.It supports all development and welfare activities of the government, including service and social security pensions, he said.

The function was attended by ministers G R Anil and Antony Raju, MP A A Raheem, MLA V K Prasanth, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Bishwanath Sinha, Finance Resources OSD Mohammed Y Safirulla and Treasuries Director Sajan. The new Treasury Headquarters is near the Milma campus at Pattom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan LDF
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp