Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MGNREGA workers to get interest for unpaid wages

The money for interest payment will be sourced from the State Employment Guarantee Fund.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

MGNREGA

People working under MGNREGA rural employment scheme. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MGNREGA workers will get interest for delayed payment of wages, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Friday. Wages have to be paid within 15 days.  

Workers are entitled to receive delay compensation at a rate of 0.05% of the unpaid wages per day for the duration of the delay beyond the sixteenth day. If it is not paid within the next fifteen days, the workers will be eligible for an additional amount, ie, 0.5 interest rate on the delayed compensation amount.

The money for interest payment will be sourced from the State Employment Guarantee Fund. This will be recovered from the officers responsible for the delay. Kerala is in the forefront in giving wages in time. The new step will help ensure that, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp