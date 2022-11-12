MGNREGA workers to get interest for unpaid wages

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MGNREGA workers will get interest for delayed payment of wages, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Friday. Wages have to be paid within 15 days.

Workers are entitled to receive delay compensation at a rate of 0.05% of the unpaid wages per day for the duration of the delay beyond the sixteenth day. If it is not paid within the next fifteen days, the workers will be eligible for an additional amount, ie, 0.5 interest rate on the delayed compensation amount.

The money for interest payment will be sourced from the State Employment Guarantee Fund. This will be recovered from the officers responsible for the delay. Kerala is in the forefront in giving wages in time. The new step will help ensure that, he said.

