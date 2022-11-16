Football classics on Qatar kickoff day

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celebrating the FIFA World Cup set to begin in Qatar, the Banner Film Society will organise a one-day film festival on November 20, screening three popular soccer-based movies. ‘Pelé: Birth of a Legend’, ‘Goal! The Dream Begins’ and ‘Two Half-Times in Hell’ will be screened at Lenin Balavadi, Vazhuthacaudu, as part of the society’s monthly film screening. Entry will be free for the public.

Banner Film Society secretary R Biju says it is a mere coincidence that the movie screening is happening on the world cup kick-off day. “Since the whole world is geared up for the world cup, we planned to screen the top-three football-based movies at our monthly film screening, which falls on every third Sunday of the month. The ‘day’ was merely a coincidence,” he adds. “We felt it important to screen soccer movies on this occasion as the youths across the state are so passionate about football. These films are a must-watch for all football lovers.”

On the selected films and their theme, Biju says soccer films will inspire more to love the game. “The film ‘Pele’ is about the life and struggles of the legend. His life is a lesson for the current generation of players. The next film, ‘Goal!’ is one of the popular movies among football lovers. ‘Two Half-Times’ is not just a soccer film, but a classic must-watch,” says Biju.

‘Pele: Birth of a Legend’ is an American biographical film about the early life of Brazilian footballer Pele and his journey with Brazil to win the 1958 FIFA World Cup. The 2016 movie written and directed by Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist, will be screened at 9.30am.

‘Goal! The Dream Begins’ is a 2005 sports drama film directed by Danny Cannon, which discusses a young immigrant who dreams of playing soccer for a world-class team. It will be screened at 11.30am.

‘Two Half-Times in Hell’ (The Last Goal), is a Hungarian war drama film of 1961 directed and co-written by Zoltán Fábri. The film, which will be screened at 2.30pm, is based on the football match — Death Match — between National Socialist German soldiers and their Soviet Ukrainian prisoners of war during World War II in 1942.

