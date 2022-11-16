Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Give proper avenues for reformation of criminals’

A person who commits a crime due to circumstances should be provided proper avenues for reformation, Social Justice Minister R Bindu has said.  

Published: 16th November 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A person who commits a crime due to circumstances should be provided proper avenues for reformation, Social Justice Minister R Bindu has said.  Inaugurating the Probation Day fortnight observance at the Vellar Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said the convicts should be able to repent for their actions and detach themselves from crime through proper social rehabilitation.

The Probation Day will be observed from November 15, the birthday of legal luminary Justice V R Krishna Iyer, for a fortnight. The social justice department has planned a slew of programmes, including seminars and panel discussions, in association with the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, judiciary and law enforcement agencies.  

“We should be able to detach offenders from crime and transform them into responsible social beings. All possible changes in the existing systems that will help realise this objective should be effected,” she said.
The Probation Day observance aims to promote good behaviour among convicts, expand alternatives to imprisonment, improve the life of convicts and ensure their rehabilitation. The government decided to observe the birthday of V R Krishna Iyer as Probation Day in 2019 to strengthen the probation system in the state and ensure better coordination between the courts, prisons, police and prosecution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Justice Minister R Bindu
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp