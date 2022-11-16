Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Public on toes as students clash frequently at Attingal bus stand

Skirmish at youth fest venue led to latest clash; police refuse to file case, downplay incident

Published: 16th November 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Frequent clashes between school students at the private bus stand in Attingal continue to pose threat to public safety. After the high-voltage street brawl between the students of various schools at the bus stand after Onam celebrations in September, similar incident was reported on Monday evening. This time, the students of around six schools took part in the brawl, which had its genesis in some silly issues that occurred during the ongoing Attingal sub-district Kalolsavam at Attingal Government Model Boys HSS. 

The incident happened when a group of students reached the municipal bus stand from the venue of the Kalolsavam. Local sources said the clash was a fallout of the light skirmish between the students at the venue of the Kalolsavam. “ The group fight erupted when some of the boys tried to settle their personal score. It soon evolved into a free-for-all,” said a source.

As the clash intensified, the students scattered and rushed into women and girls, who were waiting for the buses, creating panic and scare. Shahana S, a college student, said some of the students entered the buses which were occupied and entered the bus stand for dropping off and picking up more passengers. “Due to this the clashes spread into the buses as well,” she said.

Attingal police, meanwhile, said they did not register any cases on the incident and tried to downplay the incident. A police officer, who did not want to be named, said about 25 educational institutions function in the town and nearby places and the students of these institutions assemble at the bus stand. “Since the students turn up in large numbers from all the institutions, it’s very difficult to identify them. Also, we have not received any complaints in this regard,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, another police source said the students have a cold relationship with several shop owners, who function on the bus stand premises. “Traders often complain that the students enter their premises and stay there for long, affecting their business. It’s they who leaked the visuals of the clash to make a hill out of a mole and stock a controversy,” the officer said.

Earlier, the police used to field one or two cops on duty at the bus stand to keep a tab on the unruly behaviour from the part of the students. However, this practice was later discontinued and the situation again worsened.

