CET campus observes Mathrukam Week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mathrukam committee of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram is holding its annual ‘Mathrukam Week’, which focuses on gender equality, empowerment, LGBTQ rights and body politics programmes inside the campus.

Organisers say ‘Maanam’ or ‘Respect’ is this year’s theme for the five-day celebration, which will end on November 19. The programmes include discussions on socially relevant topics like moral policing, sex education, equality etc. Gender adviser to the Kerala government Dr TK Anandi inaugurated celebrations.

The event began with a pride parade at the campus and was followed by a talk session on ‘Gender, Sex and Sexuality. Each day the events will be based on different themes such as pride, morality, sex, gender, etc.

A talk session by advocate Nithya R S on dealing with moral policing legally, a discussion on sexuality and sex education by assistant professor in law and sexuality education trainer Naveen Suresh will be held. Sex-worker activist and author Nalini Jameela will be present at the sessions. The event will also witness the screening of films on LGBTQ and gender equality subjects.

