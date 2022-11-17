Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Manchadi project to be launched in 100 schools; basic maths in focus

The programme aims to ensure basic mathematical ability among students. In the first phase, the programme will be implemented in 100 schools. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to extend the ‘Manchadi’ programme of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to all the schools in the state in a phased manner. 

The meeting was held to assess the progress of the Nava Kerala state-level action plan. It has also been decided to carry out a clean-up programme in the state under the Litter-free Kerala campaign from January 26 to 30 next year. 

The meeting also decided to take strict actions to curb the dumping of garbage in water bodies.
The chief minister told in the meeting that the ‘Manassodithri Mannu’ campaign, which aims to provide land for the landless, should be strengthened. He said the direct intervention of the local bodies is necessary to tender, construct and complete the projects under the Life Mission. 

The Life Mission should make the local bodies capable of carrying out such interventions, he suggested. 
Ministers V Sivankutty, M B Rajesh, J Chinjurani, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, V Abdurahiman, Veena George, Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T N Seema, chief secretary V P Joy and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

