Despite complaints, official apathy continues to ail Peroorkada asylum   

Lacks adequate physical infrastructure to provide quality treatment or safety to patients 

By Shainu Mohan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of mentally ill patients continue to live in inhuman conditions at the Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada – one of the oldest and most reputed mental healthcare institutions in the country. On Thursday, the chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, Justice Antony Dominic, reviewed the situation at the hospital, which has been under the scanner for human rights violations. 

Last April, TNIE exposed the gruesome human and fundamental rights violations of mentally ill patients at the institution through a series of reports. Following this, the rights commission sought a report from the Directorate of Health Services and the superintendent of the institution. It is learned that incidents of suicide and absconding patients are becoming very regular at the institution. 

The commission found that the institution lacks adequate physical infrastructure to provide quality treatment or safety to patients. The National Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 is being violated blatantly at the institution. 

Justice Dominic told TNIE that the institution is facing neglect. “We have received so many complaints and news reports regarding the violations happening at the institution. There are not enough beds, security staff or adequate infrastructure at the institution. Overcrowding is an issue. It’s disheartening to see the sorry state of such a premier institution. The patients are not getting food on time,” said Justice Dominic.  
The commission will come out with an order based on the visit soon, said an official. 

Though the government has announced projects to revamp the mental healthcare institutions at Oolampara and Kuthiravattom, they are yet to take off.  MLA V K Prasanth said that the government is planning to release funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for improving infrastructure and other facilities at the Peroorkada hospital. 

“The proposal is under the consideration of the chief minister. The government has also directed Kitco to immediately submit the master plan which has been long pending. We can do so little and take efforts to implement such big projects. The head of the institution has a key role to play to improve the day-to-day operations of the institution. They should find revenue sources and should act proactively to tap funding from the Centre. Unfortunately, this is not happening,” Prasanth said. He said that the hospital development committee meetings are not held on a regular basis. “The committee is chaired by the district collector and the collector doesn’t have the time to chair the meetings,” he added.

