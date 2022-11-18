From treks to waterfall dips

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tucked inside the lush forest - Vazhvanthol Waterfalls is a paradise for trekkers and nature lovers. Lying amidst the beautiful Western Ghats, Vazhvanthol waterfalls offer an amazing and close-to-nature experience for visitors. It is indeed the right choice for those who want to take a quick detour from mundane city life. Perfect for a one-day trip, the scenic waterfall is located in the valley of Bonacaud - which is the base station for exploring the famous Agasthyarkoodam in the Agasthya hills of the Western Ghats.

The initial treks through eucalyptus plantations would take one to the lush forest and tall trees with large canopies. Another two km trek would take the visitors to the first fall. There are trained guides also to accompany your trek. “We are offering guided trek for the visitors.

A team comprising 10 people can get the tour programme for Rs 1500. The tourism operations are strictly based on the weather conditions and when the weather is adverse we restrict the visitors as it is very dangerous. It’s inside the wild and obviously, there are wild animals. Hence we insist the visitors follow all the rules and also not litter the space,” said an official of the Forest Department. The department has roped in local people belonging to tribal settlements as trained guides.

Going further, one would come across the second fall. Be it any fall, the visitors are ready to take a quick dip amid the picturesque backdrop. Though there is a toilet facility at the starting point the amenities are minimal for the visitors as it is a forest area.

“We get an average of 4,000 to 5,000 visitors annually. We have plans to construct a cloakroom,” said the official. The spot is open for the public during weekdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Where: 50km from T’Puram city

Nearby tourist attractions: Ponmudi and Kallar

Weekender

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

 Vazhvanthol waterfalls

