‘Mothers are first line of defence’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mothers play a vital role in protecting children from drug abuse by acting as the first line of defence in the family through peaceful and healthy parenting, according to experts who spoke at the ongoing international forum with the theme ‘Children Matter-Right to a Drug-Free Childhood’ being held here. The speakers on the second day of the UN-backed conclave on Thursday urged parents and educators to bring in early intervention strategies to ensure that children are brought up in a safe environment free from substance abuse.

Speaking on “The role of the family and school in working with children and students”, Edit Schlaffer, Founder and Chair, Women Without Borders, Austria, said mothers can be the most effective prevention actors against drug abuse among children. She also advocated the need to implement effective parenting education in all future action plans to safeguard adolescents and youth at risk.

“Mothers are often receptive to new parenting techniques and can locally employ the new practical parenting techniques to the families. Family settings are central in defining the trajectories of present and future generations, and parenting education remains a missing link in most youth safeguarding strategies”, said Schlaffer.

