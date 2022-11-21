Kodinada-Vazhimukku road development drags on, land acquisition to begin only after 3 months

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition proceedings for developing the 1.5-km stretch from Kodinada to Vazhimukku as part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road project are likely to get delayed, despite the revenue authorities’ promise to complete it by next month.

Sources close to the revenue department said it would take another three months to complete the proceedings, including the payment of compensation and disbursement of the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package. The project has been delayed for a long time due to protests from a section of traders at Balaramapuram. Though the department held a hearing recently to address the grievances of landowners on either side of the road, no positive developments came out of it.

Salim, who owns a fancy shop at Balaramapuram, said there has been no communication from any of the government authorities since the hearing. “We are waiting for the government to start the acquisition proceedings, including the payment of compensation. We were told earlier that the process will begin next month. However, it appears that the proceedings will be postponed as the meeting with landowners, to finalise the fair price value, is yet to be held,” Salim said.

Earlier, the landowners disagreed with the government’s one-time settlement package of Rs 1.5 lakh for shops and commercial establishments on the route that would lose more than 65% of their property. The landowners received a higher one-time settlement amount and fair price value while the government acquired land for the project between Kodinada and Vedivachankovil, he alleged.

Meanwhile, deputy collector (land acquisition) Jacob Sanjay John told TNIE that the details collected during the hearing held with landowners will be verified at the earliest. He also expects disputes from landowners.

“The proceedings for land acquisition are on. However, the payment of compensation will not begin for at least three months. The meeting with landowners will see some disputes over the land’s value. So it will take some time to come out with a proper package,” he said.

As per the present plan, the land will be acquired through the Old Rajapatha Road near Thykkapalli mosque. Revenue officials said only a small portion of land on the 300m stretch needs to be acquired from private owners as most of the land is already in the state’s possession. The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February last year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition proceedings for developing the 1.5-km stretch from Kodinada to Vazhimukku as part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road project are likely to get delayed, despite the revenue authorities’ promise to complete it by next month. Sources close to the revenue department said it would take another three months to complete the proceedings, including the payment of compensation and disbursement of the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package. The project has been delayed for a long time due to protests from a section of traders at Balaramapuram. Though the department held a hearing recently to address the grievances of landowners on either side of the road, no positive developments came out of it. Salim, who owns a fancy shop at Balaramapuram, said there has been no communication from any of the government authorities since the hearing. “We are waiting for the government to start the acquisition proceedings, including the payment of compensation. We were told earlier that the process will begin next month. However, it appears that the proceedings will be postponed as the meeting with landowners, to finalise the fair price value, is yet to be held,” Salim said. Earlier, the landowners disagreed with the government’s one-time settlement package of Rs 1.5 lakh for shops and commercial establishments on the route that would lose more than 65% of their property. The landowners received a higher one-time settlement amount and fair price value while the government acquired land for the project between Kodinada and Vedivachankovil, he alleged. Meanwhile, deputy collector (land acquisition) Jacob Sanjay John told TNIE that the details collected during the hearing held with landowners will be verified at the earliest. He also expects disputes from landowners. “The proceedings for land acquisition are on. However, the payment of compensation will not begin for at least three months. The meeting with landowners will see some disputes over the land’s value. So it will take some time to come out with a proper package,” he said. As per the present plan, the land will be acquired through the Old Rajapatha Road near Thykkapalli mosque. Revenue officials said only a small portion of land on the 300m stretch needs to be acquired from private owners as most of the land is already in the state’s possession. The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February last year.