Ram Nath Kovind library inaugurated at Dale View College

He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former President Ram Nath Kovind arriving at Dale View College of Pharmacy and Research Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the inauguration of an international science and research library in his name at Dale View College of Pharmacy and Research Centre at Punalal in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

He said the fundamental aim of education is to transform students into better human beings. “India is taking a great leap in the field of education. We have become the pharmacy of the world. We have sent Covid vaccines to more than 70 countries,” said the President.

He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the library and also released a postal stamp on the library. He advised students to read more to gain strength in life.

