Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Council meet becomes tense as Opposition protests

Councillors from BJP and UDF continued protest against mayor, holding banners with slogan, ‘Go Back, Go Back’

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Women police officers taking BJP protesters away from the corporation council hall after they prevented the mayor from entering | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unruly scenes prevailed during the council meeting at the corporation office after the woman BJP councillors laid siege on the council hall dais to stop Mayor Arya Rajendran from entering the hall. The mayor and corporation secretary Binu Francis were able to enter only after fifteen minutes of confrontation by the police to removed the protesters. Councillors from the BJP and UDF continued their protest throughout the hall, holding banners with the slogan, ‘Go Back, Go Back.’

The council meeting was scheduled for 2.30pm. When the first alarm bell rang, the BJP woman councillors, led by opposition leader M R Gopan, rushed to the dais to stop the mayor from entering the hall. The woman councillors also laid down on the floor. The police stationed at the office for security eventually came to the hall and tried to remove the BJP councillors from the dais. This led to a scuffle between the police and BJP councillors.

Soon, DCP Ajit Kumar arrived and instructed the woman police to remove the protesters. The women police personnel had to toil in removing the councillors as the officers were less in number. The mayor arrived by 2.45pm and started the proceedings despite strong protests from BJP and UDF councillors at the hall. To accompany their slogans, the UDF councillors arrived with small hand cymbals and dholaks.

However, the mayor started with an announcement that the Thiruvananthapuram corporation had won the first prize from the state government this year for the best disabled-friendly city. Soon, the LDF councillors cheered it up. Welfare standing committee chairman S Salim said the award recognises the city corporation’s hard work. He also criticised the protests of BJP and UDF councillors. “UDF councillors are assisting the BJP by playing percussion instruments. This should not be allowed in the council hall. So I request the mayor to take disciplinary action against them,” Salim said. Works standing committee chairman D R Anil requested the mayor to suspend the UDF councillors for bringing percussion instruments to the council hall.

Deputy mayor P K Raju criticised and ridiculed the protesters, pointing out another letter that came out in the media purportedly written by the Governor to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vaijayan to regularise his 20 staff. Later, the mayor also said that the protesters should follow the basic ethics of protesting. The meeting was dismissed around 4pm. After that, UDF and BJP councillors protested on the premises of the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran BJP UDF
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp