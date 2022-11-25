‘Dreamvestor’ launched to convert ideas into business ventures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday announced an innovative idea contest – Dreamvestor – carrying Rs 5 lakh as first prize, for prospective entrepreneurs and business aspirants to present their ideas before an eminent panel and explore the possibility of converting their concepts into business ventures. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, while officially launching the contest at Mascot Hotel here, said the selected ideas would be provided necessary handholding support such as access to incubation space in government-owned Business Incubation Centres, mentoring support to overcome the challenges, access to seed capital assistance, and market linkages. “The state government has declared Financial Year 2022-23 as the ‘Year of Entrepreneurship’. As part of the entrepreneurship development initiatives, the Department of Industries & Commerce, is holding the contest,” he added. The minister said the government has been formulating policies to promote entrepreneurship among the youth to arrest brain drain which jeopardised the sustainability of the economy in the long run, besides causing social imbalance where there are no children to look after the aging parents. Principal Secretary, Industries, A P M Mohammed Haneesh; and director, Industries and Commerce, S Harikishore, were also present. Prospective innovators from various sectors in the state will get opportunity to submit their ideas along with marketing plans from November 24 onwards through the official website for the contest – www.dreamvestor.in. The ideas/concepts submitted through the website will be evaluated by a panel of judges and selected 100 ideas/concepts will be given the option to elaborate their ideas in the quarter-finals. Selected 50 ideas/concepts will be considered in the semi-finals and best 20 ideas/concepts will be selected for finals. Those in the age group of 18-35 years (as on October 31, 2022) and hail from within Kerala can apply. One contestant can submit only one business idea/concept. Ideas that won any awards earlier should not be submitted. In the first round, the ideas shall be submitted during November 24 to December 23. They will be shortlisted from December 27 to January 15, 2023. It will be followed by the announcement of 100 contestants to next round on January 18. Round two will witness submission of two-minute pitch elevator videos from January 20 to 30, 2023; shortlisting of ideas from February 2 to 6; and announcement of 50 contestants to next round on February 8. In round three, there will be acceptance of marketing plan details from February 10 to 12 while shortlisting of ideas will be done during February 13-16. Out of these, the names of 20 finalists will be announced on February 20. In round four, the final event of the contest will be held in offline mode in Thiruvananthapuram on March 1, 2023. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 5 lakh while those adjudged for the second and the third prizes will be given Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.