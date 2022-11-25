Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram district School Arts Fest day 3: Carmel GHSS leads

The host, GHSS Cotton Hill reached the fourth position with 121 points.

A toddler tries to snatch nose ring from his sister who has put on makeup ahead of the Kuchipudi competition in the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District Arts Festival on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, made a steady gain among schools participating in the District School Arts Festival at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, on the third day on Thursday.

The school scored 178 points to top the chart. KTCT EM HSS Kaduvayil, Kilimanoor, came second with 148 points and New HSS Nellimood, Balaramapuram, in the third position with 129 points.

Thiruvananthapuram north sub-district came second with 521 points, followed by Kilimanoor (508 points), Nedumangad (455 points) and Attingal (426 points).

The competitions for mimicry, mono act, drama and Hindi recitation will be held on Friday. The Sanskrit and Arabic festivals will be conducted on the same day. The arts festival will conclude on Saturday.

