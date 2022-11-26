Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram school arts festival: South sub-district set to emerge overall champions

On the fourth day, the festival venues reverberated with drama, mimicry, mono-act, mime, games and shield dances taking centre stage.

A group of child artists from CSI Attingal Higher Secondary School waits for their turn at the district school arts festival being held at Cottonhill HSS in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a day remaining for the conclusion of the district school arts festival, Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district is all set to clinch the overall championship by securing 643 points on Friday after maintaining its three-day lead. Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, continues to remain on top among the competition in the school category. All the competition items ended on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram North is at the second spot with 615 points while Kilimanoor is close behind with 602 points. Nedumangad and Attingal sub-districts are at fourth place with 524 points each.There may be a slight difference in the final points tally as the results of a few late-night competitions are yet to be published.

Among the schools, Carmel Girls HSS has secured 218 points. KTCT EMHSS Kaduvayil is in second position with 174 points. Kilimanoor RRV GHSS is in third position with 153 points while hosts Cottonhill GHSS is in fourth position with 151 points and Nellimoodu New HSS is in fifth position with 143 points. On the fourth day, the festival venues reverberated with drama, mimicry, mono-act, mime, games and shield dances taking centre stage.

As the competitions were to end on Friday, many venues were jam-packed. Drug abuse, communalism and stray dog menace were the topics of contemporary relevance in drama, mimicry and mime.

Valedictory function today
General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the concluding ceremony of the district school arts festival and will give away the trophy to the champions.

