Body parts found in septic tank are Sunitha’s: Report

Sunitha was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Joy Antony in August 2013.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body parts found in a septic tank at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram are that of Anad native Sunitha, DNA test results have confirmed. The confirmation comes after Sunitha’s remains and the blood samples of her daughters -- Jomal and Jeenamol -- were collected and sent for the test by a special team of the Thiruvananthapuram additional district and session court. The results were submitted to the court on Saturday.

Sunitha was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Joy Antony in August 2013. He then chopped the body into three parts and disposed of it in the septic tank at his house. As the trial in the case was about to begin, the prosecution found that the DNA test was not conducted on the recovered body parts to prove that it belonged to Sunitha.

Sensing that the defence counsel would use this loophole, the prosecution sought permission to conduct the test.The prosecution informed the court that the body parts were still preserved in the forensic lab and sanction should be given to match the DNA with that of Sunitha’s daughters.

After receiving the nod, the samples were taken from Sunitha’s two daughters after summoning them to the court. M Salahudeen, Deepa Viswanath, and Mohitha Mohan appeared for the prosecution.

