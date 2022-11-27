Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protesters, local people clash at Vizhinjam port site

The vehicles were brought to the site after the Vizhinjam agitation committee promised the High Court on Tuesday that they would not stop them.

Protesters of the Vizhinjam agitation committee block trucks reaching the port site at Mulloor on Saturday | EXpress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed for around four hours at the entry point of the under-construction Vizhinjam container terminal at Mulloor on Vizhinjam-Poovar road on Saturday after Vizhinjam agitation committee, led by Latin Archdiocese which opposes the project, and People Collective of Mulloor which favours the project, clashed with each other. The clash erupted after Adani Group attempted to resume construction work by bringing construction materials, including granite, to the port site in trucks. The group had written to the state government on resuming the construction work on Saturday.

The vehicles were brought to the site after the Vizhinjam agitation committee promised the High Court on Tuesday that they would not stop them. The court has also recorded the promise of the agitation committee. However, a large group of people assembled at the port site and blocked 27 trucks from 10am. A few protesters lay down in front of the trucks.

A large battalion of police has been present at the site from morning. Soon, Mulloor residents reached the site and they had a heated argument with the protesters. It later snowballed into a scuffle, with the agitators pelting stones at local residents even after the police and a few priests tried to calm them down.

The protesters also chased away local people and pelted stones at a truck, and its windowpane got damaged. The police stationed at the spot managed to maintain law and order after the truck drivers were instructed to return around noon.  However, the protesters who remained at the spot demolished the ‘pandal’ (protest kiosk) of the People Collective of Mulloor and threatened local residents . Later, more police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The sub-collector and additional district magistrate reached the site and assessed the situation.

 “Though the high court has ordered that the vehicles should be allowed, we could not do that as the situation would have thrown out of gear. We managed to avoid a clash between local people and protesters, which otherwise could have led to a serious law and order issue,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the high court will consider the case on Monday and is likely to order strict instructions to allow the resumption of port works as the agitation committee has failed to keep its promise.

