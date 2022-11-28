Friends and well-wishers reminisce T P Rajeevan, his timeless poetry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “He did not write for people who understood him but instead for people who would understand him at some point. He did not write for the temporary world but instead for the world that is eternal. His writing showed a sense of enlightenment,” poet and novelist Kalpetta Narayanan said speaking about T P Rajeevan’s timeless poetry at an event honouring the late poet and novelist.

Anwar Ali, poet and lyricist, welcomed the gathering while V R Sudheesh, writer and academic, presided over the sombre function. Balachandran Chullikkad inaugurated the posthumous release of Rajeevan’s book of poetry, Neelakoduveli.

Big names in the Malayalam literary and artistic circle such as poet Rafeeq Ahammed, actor Madhupal, lyricist Shibu Chakravarthy, poet Mangad Ratnakaran, poet P Raman, and artist Sajitha Shankar spoke fondly about the late legend.

Rajeevan’s words echoed through the halls as each speaker fondly remembered him through his poetry –both new and old. Artwork commemorating the late poet was presented at the ceremony by artists who were gifted a copy of the poet’s latest book.

Syam Sudhakar, poet-academic and Rajeevan’s son-in-law reminisced about his last days. “He never stopped writing. When he could not write anymore, he dictated his poetry to his wife. When I asked him how his mind was still so sharp and brilliant despite his bodily health, he laughed the same joyous way he did when I first called him acha.”

Writer and screenwriter V R Sudheesh spoke of the forty years of friendship that he shared with Rajeevan. He closed the remembrance ceremony by reciting the titular poem from Neelakoduveli which Rajeevan had dedicated to his granddaughter.

