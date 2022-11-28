Kerala bags gold medal at India int’l trade fair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has won a gold medal in the State and Union Territory category for the best pavilion in the 41st edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi.

The pavilion drew huge attention for its traditional design and aesthetics. The winners were selected based on the parameters of design and display, theme presentation, hygiene, and dissemination of information.

The Kerala pavilion designed by Jinan C B is based on the fair’s concept Vocal for Local, Local to Global.

It was inaugurated by Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Forest Minister A K Saseendran and Union IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the pavilion and offered felicitations.

In the function held at the lounge of Hall No. 7, Pragati maidan ITPO chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola handed over the medal to Information & PRD additional director Abdul Rasheed.

