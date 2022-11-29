Feasibility study and assessment begin for MC Road widening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A feasibility study for widening the 240.5 km MC Road from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly in Ernakulam has been started by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Though administrative sanction for the project as well as widening the Kollam-Shenkottai Highway – a greenfield highway which will run parallel to the MC Road – was granted by the state government on November 14, the government decided to widen the MC Road as all major towns in six districts are situated close to the existing road.

Already, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for the development of MC Road and the Kollam-Shenkottai Highway has been announced in the assembly. A source close to the works department indicated that KIIFB will draw up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) following the study, with the report likely to be submitted before the government within four months. It will contain the scope of the project and details on land acquisition needed for the project.

“The investigation and study by KIIFB are under way. After the study, a report will be submitted. Based on the report, further proceedings, including land acquisition and inviting bids, will begin. Following the development of NH-66, the works department sees this as a major project in Kerala. The development of MC Road will also improve the capital city’s connectivity to the eastern parts of the state up to Angamaly,” said a department official. Besides, the design wing of the Kerala Road Fund Board is working on the project’s design. As part of it, the government has handed over Rs 2.25 crore to the Regional Investigation Quality Control Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the proposed greenfield highway is likely to be delayed as the Centre is yet to give its nod for the proposal submitted by the National Highways Authority of India. The proposed greenfield highway, part of the BharatMala Pariyojana scheme, will ensure better connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Angamaly via Kottarakkara and parts of Kottayam.

“We are waiting for the Centre’s final approval. Once we get the approval, we will start the proceedings,” said NHAI. project director P Pradeep. A survey is also being conducted by Bhopal-based Highway Engineering Consultants to ensure that the alignment of the proposed highway does not pass through populated areas. As per the project design, the highway will pass through Nedumangad, Vithura, Palode, Madathara, Kulathupuzha, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Konni, Kumbalampoyka, Kanjirappally, Thidanad, Pravithanam, Thodupuzha and Malayattoor before culminating in Angamaly. Authorities have envisaged the 227-km highway as a greenfield road that can be built with fewer evictions and displacement of people.

