187 species spotted during bird race

Published: 30th November 2022 06:20 AM

Lesser whistling ducks fly over a lake during a bird watching session

Lesser whistling ducks fly over a lake during a bird watching session. (File photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Bird-watching enthusiasts spotted 187 species of birds in and around Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Bird Race 2022, the annual one-day dawn-to-dusk bird-watching event organised recently in connection with Salim Ali Day on November 12. 

Among the 187 species spotted, rare birds like the chestnut-winged cuckoo, fork-tailed drongo-cuckoo, white-bellied woodpecker, lesser kestrel and black Bbaza were also seen. Thirty-three migratory birds, three non-breeding residents and fourteen endemic birds from the Western Ghats were also spotted.  

White-bellied Woodpecker

The highest count was from the Arippa forest with 92 species, followed by Ponmudi forests with 72 species, JNTBGRI Campus and Palode forests with 87 species, Bonacaud forests with 73 species, Kottoor forests with 71 species, Akkulam–Veli wetland complex with 47 birds and Punchakkari wetlands with 50 species.  

The Zoo premises, paddy fields near Kesavadasapuram and the Kannammoola Thodu located within the city together registered a count of 44 species. The wetlands around Kadinamkulam counted 48 species while Amboori to Poovar recorded 74 species. The campus of IISER at the foothills of Bonacaud reported 48 species. 

Children had also joined the team of bird watchers. “I enjoyed being among the trees, grasses, dragonflies, butterflies, and birds. I am looking forward to many such nature trails,” said Shraddha R Sujith, a Class III student of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir. 

Praveen J, a scientist from Bird Count India, was the chief guest during the get-together meeting held at Christ (Deemed to be University) Nodal Office, at Vazhuthacaud.

