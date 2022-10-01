Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A palace where history sleeps

The centuries-old palace or more popularly the Raja Ravi Varma Palace has been one of the most underrated spots of cultural history in terms of recognition.

By Joan Marion Ajit
Express News Service

KOCHI: “History is awake, but we sleep,” says Rama Varma Thamburan, the 6th descendant of Raja Ravi Varma. It is a fresh thought challenging the clichéd phrase, ‘History Sleeps Here’. Rama Varma now resides in Kilimanoor Place and excitedly narrates its history and architecture.

This is where freedom fighter Velu Thampi Dalawa met with his comrades to plot uprisings against the British and where he handed over his sword before embarking on his final combat. This is the same place where Raja Ravi Varma took his first and last breath. 

The royal house in Choottayil, Kilimanoor, has a history dating back more than 300 years, however, the oldest structures date further back. The palace in its current form was built in 1753. The palace complex includes typical Kerala residential structures such as the Nalukettu, small and medium-sized structures, three ponds, wells, and sacred groves (kaavu). Families descended from the Travancore royal dynasty still reside here and are hence not open to the public. In case of such requirements, it is recommended to call at least three days before the visit for the arrangements to be made.’

The entrance leads one to Raja Ravi Varma’s art studio, designed by the king himself in 1875. It holds paintings(both print and real), sculptures, and artefacts, some dating back to three centuries. The Raja Ravi Varma Central School and Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery are situated a few miles away from the palace. 

