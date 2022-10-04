Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

GTech launches MuLearn 2.0; signs MoU with Google, Kerala Digital University

Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the event and launched the new version of MuLearn (MuLearn 2.0).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The industry body of technology companies in Kerala, GTech, has launched ‘MuLearn 2.0’, an industry enabled digital platform for peer learning, to nurture the students with necessary expertise in IT industry while they are in college. They have also launched an art of teaching contest and signed an MoU with Kerala Digital University and Google.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the event and launched the new version of MuLearn (MuLearn 2.0). GTech secretariat and Tata Elxsi centre head Sreekumar V, GTech chairman and IBS Software executive chairman V K Mathews, GTech convener and Faya Innovations managing director Deepu S Nath, Kerala Technological University (KTU) syndicate member P K Biju, KTU Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M S, University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, Kerala Digital University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, K-DISC member secretary P V Unnikrishnan, GTech CEO Vishnu Nair, and Trinity College of Engineering strategic director and principal Arun Surendran addressed the gathering.

The Academy and Technology Focus Group (ATFG) under GTech has formed a platform comprising leading IT companies, KTU, Kerala University, Kerala Digital University, ICT Academy and colleges across the state. MuLearn 2.0 website will be available to public for free following the initial success of MuLearn, which was launched in 2021 having around 17,000 plus student communities on the platform.

