Man dies by suicide, livestreams it on social media

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old man from Kottayam died by suicide by hanging in a rubber plantation near Venjaramoodu after livestreaming the gruesome act on his social media account. James, a native of Pullad near Panachikkadu, took the extreme step owing to marital discord on Tuesday.

James, who used to work in a courier service in Kottayam, had a frayed relations with his wife Soniya, who was staying with her child at her house near Manarcadu, the police said. James came to Thiruvananthapuram last week seeking a job. As he failed to contact his family members, they filed a man-missing complaint at Kottayam East police station. In the video that was live-streamed on his Facebook account, James was heard speaking about his marital discord.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old man from Kottayam died by suicide by hanging in a rubber plantation near Venjaramoodu after livestreaming the gruesome act on his social media account. James, a native of Pullad near Panachikkadu, took the extreme step owing to marital discord on Tuesday. James, who used to work in a courier service in Kottayam, had a frayed relations with his wife Soniya, who was staying with her child at her house near Manarcadu, the police said. James came to Thiruvananthapuram last week seeking a job. As he failed to contact his family members, they filed a man-missing complaint at Kottayam East police station. In the video that was live-streamed on his Facebook account, James was heard speaking about his marital discord.