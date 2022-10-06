Three members of a family drown at Vattakayam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family that hailed from Beemapally in the state capital drowned at Vattakayam in Kallar near Vithura on Tuesday. The deceased are Firoz, 30, a havildar with SAP Camp, his brother Javad, 35, and their nephew Sahwan, 16.

The police sources said eight members of the family had initially planned to visit Ponmudi. However, the plan was changed as the road to Ponmudi got damaged in heavy rain on Monday. The tragedy came calling when one of the family members of Firoz, a 20-year-old girl, fell into a vortex.

To rescue the girl, the three men ventured into the deep water. Hearing the cries of the rest of the group members, the residents launched a rescue operation and rescued the girl and two other men. However, the trio could not be saved. The residents said the tourists had ventured into a dangerous zone overlooking the warnings given by the locals and the staff of a nearby resort.

