Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three members of a family drown at Vattakayam

Three members of a family that hailed from Beemapally in the state capital drowned at Vattakayam in Kallar near Vithura on Tuesday.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family that hailed from Beemapally in the state capital drowned at Vattakayam in Kallar near Vithura on Tuesday. The deceased are Firoz, 30, a havildar with SAP Camp, his brother Javad, 35, and their nephew Sahwan, 16.

The police sources said eight members of the family had initially planned to visit Ponmudi. However, the plan was changed as the road to Ponmudi got damaged in heavy rain on Monday. The tragedy came calling when one of the family members of Firoz, a 20-year-old girl, fell into a vortex.

To rescue the girl, the three men ventured into the deep water. Hearing the cries of the rest of the group members, the residents launched a rescue operation and rescued the girl and two other men. However, the trio could not be saved. The residents said the tourists had ventured into a dangerous zone overlooking the warnings given by the locals and the staff of a nearby resort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp