Two missing fishermen rescued by Tamil Nadu fishers

Two fishermen who went missing in high seas off Vizhinjam coast on Monday were rescued by Tamil Nadu fishermen from near Kanyakumari.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen who went missing in high seas off Vizhinjam coast on Monday were rescued by Tamil Nadu fishermen from near Kanyakumari. Poonthura natives Charly and Cleetus were rescued by fishermen, who also retrieved their boat and nets, and brought them to the shore safely.

A four-member group comprising Cleetus, Charly, Berchumans and Rajesh had ventured into the sea from Vizhinjam harbour on Sunday evening in a boat owned by Jaison, a native of Poonthura. As they were set to return from the sea on Monday morning after work, both engines in the boat developed snags.Two of the fishermen were rescued by men in a fishing boat that was passing by. Cleetus and Charly volunteered to stay back as the others promised to return with fresh engines to restart the boat.

When Berchumans and Rajesh returned with new engines to the place that was marked on the GPS, the boat had gone missing. The matter was duly conveyed to the authorities, who immediately launched a search for the men.

The Thiruvananthapuram district collector also intervened in the matter and the District Disaster Management Authority got in touch with the marine enforcement, coastal police and the coast guard and sought their help. The details of the missing fishermen were also shared with the Tamil Nadu government, which in turn circulated the same among fishermen from their side. The coast guard had also put into service a surveillance vessel and a Dornier aircraft to locate the missing men.

The two were finally spotted by Tamil Nadu fishermen off Kanyakumari coast and brought to the shore. The two were subjected to medical screening and their health was recorded satisfactory. They were later reunited with their families.

