Vidyarambham: Tiny tots write on rice platter, enter world of letters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vidyarambham ceremony was held in all traditional gaiety and pomp at various centres in the district. Different temples, small and big, and cultural organisations had hosted the ritual in which children were formally introduced to learning.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and MP Shashi Tharoor were among the dignitaries who helped children write on rice platter at the Navaratri mandapam at Poojappura. Nearly 1,200 children were initiated into education at Attukal Devi temple. Temple melsanthi Kesavan Namboodiri led the ritual. Cultural programmes and special poojas were held on all festival days.

As many as 415 children were initiated at the Navaratri mandapam at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Temple priest Arambadi Vasudevan led the ritual. The ritual was also held in front of the sanctum of Veda Vyasa inside the temple. As many as 427 children were initiated there under the leadership of Prof Krishnakumar, Sanskrit scholar Narayana Moorthy.

SAI GRAMAM

Vidyarambham was celebrated at Sai Gramam, Thonnakkal, with colourful programmes. Bommakkolu was arranged on the nine days of the festival. Manthralaya School of Music and Dance organised music programmes on all festival days.

